Russia peacekeepers ensure order, security in Karabakh on Knowledge Day

Russian peacekeepers have ensured order and security in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) on Knowledge Day, reported the press service of the Russian Defense Ministry.
More than 100 servicemen on Wednesday were involved in ensuring security in the area of the capital Stepanakert schools and kindergartens, as well as in the Martuni and Martakert regions.
"Today in Nagorno-Karabakh they celebrate the beginning of a new academic year. At 27 observation points, Russian peacekeepers are carrying out around-the-clock monitoring of the situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh area of responsibility and oversight of the observance of the ceasefire regime," said Vladislav Demkin, a representative of the Russian peacekeeping contingent.