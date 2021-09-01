News
Wednesday
September 01
Moody's leaves Armenia sovereign rating unchanged
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

Moody's bond credit rating agency, within the framework of awarding another sovereign rating of Armenia, on Tuesday left the country’s current rating of Ba3 unchanged, but with a stable outlook.

The Ministry of Finance informs Armenian News-NEWS.am that the respective publication emphasizes that Armenia's economic fundamentals have not changed considerably, but the country is becoming more receptive to accidental risks.

According to Moody's, Armenia's credit profile is based on strong GDP growth potential, accompanied by more diverse economic driving forces and sustainable economic and financial management, which increases the country's economic flexibility and resilience.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
