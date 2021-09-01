Armenia defense minister pays working visit to some military units

YEREVAN. – Minister of Defense Arshak Karapetyan on Tuesday paid a working tour to a number of military units of Armenia.
The Ministry of Defense informed Armenian News-NEWS.am that the minister followed the measures of organizing military service, and the tactical and professional training envisaged by the daily schedule of these military units.
During the working tour, Karapetyan visited also several areas where three-month military training camps are held for reservists, met with these reservists, thanked them for their direct participation in the defense of the Homeland, and wished them good military service, assuring them that the solution to their social issues due these trainings is at the focus of the Armenian government.