Armenia army General Staff chief meets with 3-month training camp reservists
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia, Artak Davtyan, on Tuesday visited the Special Military Unit and met with the reservists of the three-month training camp.

The Ministry of Defense informs Armenian News-NEWS.am that Davtyan inspected the process of holding this training, got acquainted with the living conditions of the aforesaid reservists, and the quality of food being served to them.

Also, the chief of the army General Staff urged these reservists to gain maximum knowledge and skills from this training camp, to carry out the orders of their command staff, and to take their respective functions with major responsibility.
