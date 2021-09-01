Armenia health minister’s adviser appointed deputy head of UCLA Promise Armenian Institute

University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) David Geffen School of Medicine pediatric surgeon Shant Shekherdimian, who is also an adviser to the Minister of Health of Armenia, has been appointed the UCLA Promise Armenian Institute’s first deputy head for public health, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Ministry of Health of Armenia.
In his new position, Shekherdimian will lead public health research at the aforesaid institute, develop education and research opportunities for UCLA faculty and students, implement UCLA-related healthcare initiatives, and explore alternative models for the UCLA Global Health Program to improve Armenia's healthcare system.
Also, Shant Shekherdimian will serve an adviser to the Minister of Health of Armenia to carry out the planned work.