Russia, Azerbaijan deputy FMs discuss implementation of Karabakh agreements
Region:Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko on Wednesday had a telephone conversation with Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov on the course of implementation of the trilateral agreements between the leaders of Russia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan regarding Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh).

"During the detailed exchange of views, a number of topical issues on the bilateral and regional agenda were discussed, including the implementation of the agreements reached by the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia on November 9, 2020 and January 11, 2021," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
