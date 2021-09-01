News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
September 01
USD
493.6
EUR
583.34
RUB
6.75
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
September 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
493.6
EUR
583.34
RUB
6.75
Show news feed
Caucasus Heritage Watch: Azerbaijanis destroy Makun Bridge in Karabakh
Caucasus Heritage Watch: Azerbaijanis destroy Makun Bridge in Karabakh
Region:Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Incidents

Between April 8 and July 7, the Makun Bridge in Mets Tagher, Nagorno-Karabakh, was destroyed during river engineering and road construction.

The small structure is difficult to see in satellite imagery due to tree cover, but Caucasus Heritage Watch (CHW) sources have confirmed its location.

"Built in 1890 of roughly hewn stones, the arched bridge spanned a small tributary of the Guruchay/Ishkhanaget River," the CHW tweeted. "An Armenian construction inscription was once set in the bridge’s façade: “In memory of Ghazar Harutiun Bejaniants”. It fell prior to 2009 (when first published) and was moved to the village museum before the 2020 war. Its current location and condition are unknown."
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos