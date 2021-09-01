Azerbaijan prosecutor general complains about Russia peacekeepers in Karabakh

The Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan, Kamran Aliyev, has stated about the "crimes" committed by Armenians in the area of responsibility of Russian peacekeepers, APA reports.
"We are aware of the crimes committed by illegal Armenian armed groups in the Azerbaijani territories where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed," Aliyev said.
But is not clear what he means. Is Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) called "Azerbaijani territories where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed"? Or something else?
"If such cases are registered, a criminal case is initiated by us, as it is an Azerbaijani territory, and if necessary, we apply and will apply legal mechanisms. Negotiations on such cases are underway at various levels. Our relevant structures are dealing with these issues," added the prosecutor general of Azerbaijan.