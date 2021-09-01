Armenia opposition MP: Azerbaijanis throw burning wheels at several Gegharkunik Province villages

I just recently contacted Hakob Avetyan, the head of the Geghamasar enlarged community of the RA Gegharkunik Province, who confirmed that the Azerbaijanis are burning the grass cover of the areas near Sotk, Kut, Azat, Norabak communities of the RA Gegharkunik Province. Taguhi Tovmasyan, a member of the opposition "With Honor" Faction of the National Assembly (NA) of the Republic of Armenia (RA) and chair of the NA Standing Committee on Protection of Human Rights and Public Affairs, on Wednesday wrote this on Facebook.
"The situation has worsened due to the wind, as a result of which major problems have come about in putting out the fires.
We have had eyewitnesses of Azerbaijanis throwing burning wheels in the direction of communities, creating an even more complicated situation for the residents of the communities.
I expect the competent authorities to respond quickly and take steps to respond equivalently to Azerbaijan's reckless behavior," Tovmasyan added, in particular.