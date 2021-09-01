Artsakh parliament holds special session dedicated to 30th anniversary of declaration of Karabakh independence

STEPANAKERT. – A special sitting dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the proclamation of independence of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Republic was convened Wednesday—and under the chairmanship of Artsakh NA speaker Artur Tovmasyan.
The Primate of the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church, Bishop Vrtanes Abrahamyan; Artsakh former NA speaker Ashot Ghulyan; and a delegation from Armenia’s parliament—and headed by vice-speaker Ruben Rubinyan—also were in attendance to this session, the Artsakh NA informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
After honoring the martyrs of the three Artsakh wars with a minute of silence, the Artsakh legislature speaker stated that the basis of this sitting was the commandments of these martyrs.