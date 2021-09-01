News
Google appeals EUR 500 million fines imposed by French regulators
Google appeals EUR 500 million fines imposed by French regulators
Region:World News
Theme: Innovations

Google will appeal a € 500 million fine imposed by French regulators for negotiating with publishers in a copyright dispute, AP reported.

The French antitrust authority imposed a fine in mid-July after discovering that Google was in bad faith negotiations with publishers over payment for their news.

“We disagree with some of the legal elements, and consider the amount of the fine to be disproportionate compared to the efforts we have put in place to reach a deal and respect the new law,” Sebastien Missoffe, head of Google France, said in a statement
