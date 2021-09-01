Human rights activist: We have indisputable evidence of 80 more Armenian POWs being captured by Azerbaijan

We have indisputable evidence regarding 80 more prisoners of war that they have been captured. Siranush Sahakyan, a human rights activist representing the interests of Armenian POWs in Azerbaijan at the European Court of Human Rights, said this at a briefing with reporters on Wednesday.
"How long they remained alive after the captivity, or whether they are alive at the moment is another question; there is not enough evidence in that regard," Sahakyan added, emphasizing that in addition to the 45 officially confirmed Armenian POWs, 80 more had to be returned to Armenia.
"As to why Azerbaijan does not confirm that there will be repatriation, too, may be the result of two circumstances: First, political, that with that it does not take responsibility for the fate of a new number of people. Second, captive civilians or prisoners of war were simply tortured to death," she said.