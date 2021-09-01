Armenian FM briefs his Iranian counterpart on consequences of Azerbaijan's illegal invasion

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan held a phone talk with the newly appointed Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian.
Ararat Mirzoyan and Hossein Amir Abdollahian congratulated each other on assuming the office of Foreign Minister of their countries and expressed hope that thanks to joint efforts, the Armenian-Iranian comprehensive relations based on centuries-old good-neighborly relations would develop even more.
The parties discussed in detail effective cooperation between the two countries at bilateral and multilateral platforms. The prospects for expanding cooperation in the economic sphere were especially emphasized. In this regard, the role of the joint intergovernmental commission of the Republic of Armenia and the Islamic Republic of Iran was emphasized.
The Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Iran also noted the importance of signing and effective application of the multilateral agreement on the creation of the international transport corridor Persian Gulf-Black Sea.
The sides exchanged views on regional and international security issues.
Ararat Mirzoyan drew the attention of his colleague to the situation resulting from the illegal invasion of the territory of Armenia by the Azerbaijani armed forces, stressing the inadmissibility of such behavior, which is a serious threat to regional stability.