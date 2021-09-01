Armenian FM: There are no talks on delimitation and demarcation of borders

There are no negotiations on the delimitation and demarcation of borders.

"There are no talks on the delimitation and demarcation of borders. At the moment, negotiations are underway, the outcome of which will once again demonstrate the degree of negotiability of official Baku, as well as the latter's readiness to abandon the policy of initiating an artificial agenda through a gross violation of the norms and principles of international law. If Azerbaijan takes a constructive position and withdraws its troops from the sovereign territory of Armenia, that is, returns to the positions that were as of May 11 this year, then favorable conditions will be created for the start of the process of delimitation and demarcation," he noted.

"These negotiations are being conducted with the direct participation of the Russian side, and we look forward to the possibility of finding a solution to this issue in the course of such discussions, in which there will be no need to contact the structures you mentioned."