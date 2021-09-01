Talks between Biden and Zelenskyy kicked off at the White House

US President Joe Biden is holding talks at the White House with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.
This meeting, which had been in preparation for two years, was postponed for one day due to consultations on Afghanistan, Voice of America reported.
Ahead of the talks, Biden highlighted, inter alia, security issues, economic cooperation and measures to combat COVID-19. Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the US President for the invitation. He dwelled on the strategic problems facing Ukraine and, in particular, on the situation in Donbass. Zelenskiyy also dwelled on the issue of a prisoner exchange with Russia.
According to senior US administration officials, the visit is intended to demonstrate the United States' commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity and Euro-Atlantic aspirations.
First, Biden and Zelenskiyy will hold talks in an expanded format with the participation of key advisers, and then they will have a one-on-one conversation. Officials told reporters that the meeting will focus on security, energy and climate policy, as well as measures to combat corruption in Ukraine.
The parties plan to announce several agreements, including assistance to Ukraine in the field of security, humanitarian assistance to victims of the crisis in eastern Ukraine and assistance in connection with the coronavirus.