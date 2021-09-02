Newspaper: Armenia authorities decide to make insidious amendments to Electoral Code

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes. The authorities have decided to make amendments to the RA Electoral Code, the purpose of which is the legalization of the arrest of the illegally arrested [opposition] MPs.
It is about of "Armenia" Faction members Armen Charchyan, Mkhitar Zakaryan, Artur Sargsyan.
The draft has been submitted for public discussion.
The mentioned MPs were arrested with the permission of the CEC [(Central Electoral Commission)], and the consent of the NA [(National Assembly)] to deprive [them] of [their parliamentary] immunity has not been received so far.