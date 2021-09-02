Artsakh Republic is 30 years old

Today, September 2, 2021, marks the 30th anniversary of the declaration of independence of Artsakh, formerly known as the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic.

As per Armenpress, on this day in 1991, a joint sitting of lawmakers from the Nagorno-Karabakh provincial council and the Shahumyan regional council proclaimed the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR) within the borders of the former Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Oblast (NKAO) and Shahumyan region. The move was in line with the then-active legislation, particularly the April 3, 1990 law which entitled national autonomies to determine their status on their own in case of leaving the USSR.

On December 10, 1991, a few days before the official collapse of the Soviet Union, Nagorno-Karabakh held a referendum where 99.89 percent of the population voted in favor of complete independence from Azerbaijan. After this, Azerbaijan totally blockaded NKR and launched military aggressions.

The Artsakh Liberation War began when for the first time in September of 1991 Azerbaijan bombarded the capital Stepanakert with Alazan rockets from Shushi city. The Armenian army was formed in the vortex of this war, and it was able to ensure the safety of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh. In 1994, and at the request of Azerbaijan, a trilateral—Azerbaijan, NKR, Armenia—ceasefire agreement was signed on May 12.

Fifteen years after independence, in 2006, the people of Artsakh adopted the country’s Constitution through a referendum, again on September 2.

On September 27, 2020, the Azerbaijani armed forces, with the assistance of Turkey and engagement of mercenary terrorists, launched a large-scale war against Artsakh. The war lasted until November 9 when a trilateral—Armenia, Russia, Azerbaijan—statement at the mediation of Russia was signed to stop the military operations.

According to this statement on ceasefire, the Hadrut region and Shushi, as well as the entire security zone of Artsakh came under the control of Azerbaijan.

And the Russian peacekeeping troops were deployed along the entire line of contact of Artsakh and in the Lachin corridor.