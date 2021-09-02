Iran introduces 3-dimensional radar capable of registering up to 300 targets

The Iranian Air Force presented a new radar capable of intercepting up to 300 targets simultaneously.
According to Press TV, the presentation took place at a ceremony marking the anniversary of the country's Air Force.
The Alborz radar is three-dimensional, which allows it to more accurately detect targets. It is built using phased array technology, that is, the device itself does not need to rotate to monitor airspace. The operational range of the radar is 450 km, TASS reported.
As the TV channel notes, the radar is designed to search and track stealthy objects and even aircraft created using stealth technology.
The military introduced a new system of analysis and decision-making for command and control of troops. This is an electronic complex for processing data received from various surveillance systems, which should help commanders assess the situation on the battlefield for deploying troops or responding.