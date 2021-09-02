Taliban launch military operation against resistance in Panjshir

The armed formations of the radical Taliban have launched massive attacks on the positions of the rebels from the The National Resistance Front of Afghanistan in the northern Afghan province of Panjshir, TASS reports referring to Bakhtar News Agency.
In the course of the operation, nine militants were killed, including two field commanders, and a large number of weapons and ammunition were seized, a military source told the agency.
According to him, the Taliban managed to destroy 11 enemy firing lines.
On Wednesday, national resistance forces denied information about the seizure of six positions by the Taliban on the outskirts of the Panjshir Gorge, which serves as the main outpost of the rebels who opposed the Taliban.
The Taliban launched a large-scale operation to establish control over Afghanistan after the US announced in the spring of its intention to withdraw its military forces from there. On August 15, President Ashraf Ghani resigned and left the country, while Taliban fighters entered Kabul without a fight.