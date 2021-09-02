Armenia official on chances of reconciliation with Azerbaijan: That basis has always been, it exists today too

That basis existed since the day Armenia was formed as an independent state 30 years ago. The Minister of High Technological Industry, Vahagn Khachatryan, stated this during a briefing with reporters after the government session—and when asked whether there are bases now for reconciliation with Azerbaijan.
"That basis exists today, too, and we need to be able to use it. There is a need to achieve a dignified peace. There is a need to make friends with the enemy even when there is a war. When the Soviet Union was fighting against Germany, at that time the USSR was already starting conducting negotiations with Germany," the Armenian minister added.