Residents of Azerbaijan-occupied Kashatagh region of Artsakh protesting outside Armenia government building

Residents of the Azerbaijani-occupied Kashatagh (Lachin) region of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) are once again protesting in front of the main building of the government of Armenia.
They demand that their homes be returned to them, or be paid a decent compensation for these homes.
"It is almost already a year, we have not received any real answer from the government. We will not go anywhere from here until they give a positive answer. If there is no positive answer, we will put up tents here.
[Artsakh President] Arayik Harutyunyan does not exist for us. We demand that the government of Armenian either respond to the displaced people or grant them refugee status, send [them] abroad,” said one of the protesters.