News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
September 02
USD
493.54
EUR
584.89
RUB
6.78
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
September 02
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
493.54
EUR
584.89
RUB
6.78
Show news feed
Residents of Azerbaijan-occupied Kashatagh region of Artsakh protesting outside Armenia government building
Residents of Azerbaijan-occupied Kashatagh region of Artsakh protesting outside Armenia government building
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics, Society


Residents of the Azerbaijani-occupied Kashatagh (Lachin) region of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) are once again protesting in front of the main building of the government of Armenia.

They demand that their homes be returned to them, or be paid a decent compensation for these homes.

"It is almost already a year, we have not received any real answer from the government. We will not go anywhere from here until they give a positive answer. If there is no positive answer, we will put up tents here.

[Artsakh President] Arayik Harutyunyan does not exist for us. We demand that the government of Armenian either respond to the displaced people or grant them refugee status, send [them] abroad,” said one of the protesters.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos