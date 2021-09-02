Aleppo to receive the first international flight from Yerevan on Saturday

Aleppo Airport will receive on Saturday the first flight since 2011, which will arrive from Yerevan, the transport department of Syria reported.
Aleppo Airport will receive on Saturday the first international plane of Syrian Airlines, which will arrive from Yerevan. This will mark the restoration of air communication between the two states, the Ministry of Transport of Syria said in a statement.
According to the director of the Civil Aviation Administration of Syria, Bassem Mansour, air traffic between the countries was interrupted with the outbreak of the war in Syria in 2011.
Before the war, Armenian airlines made two flights and Syrian airlines also flew twice a week to Yerevan,”he told RIA Novosti.
According to Mansour, in accordance with the signed agreements, flights from Damascus and Aleppo to Yerevan of Syrian airlines and the private airline will be resumed, including in the near future, the flights of Armenian airlines will resume.