Armenian PM Pashinyan receives a carte blanche, he will do whatever he wants: Why are international partners silent?

Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan receives a carte blanche, he will do whatever he wants, lawyer Robert Hayrapetyan told Armenian News - NEWS.am.

"I do not remember any international organization reacting to any obvious illegal action in Armenia during the year, albeit not harshly," he noted.

The lawyer reminded the processes taking place around the deputies of the "Armenia" faction.

"The same continues in case of political persecution - Armen Charchyan, Mkhitar Zakaryan, Arthur Sargsyan, all of them are obvious political prisoners. I am talking about the people who have parliamentary immunity, and at least by virtue of Article 86 of the Constitution, they should have been immediately released. The US Embassy is fully informed about these criminal cases, but it is not in a hurry to issue a statement or they have forgotten to spread it at all."

"To our observation that, for example, in 2012, US Ambassador to Armenia John Heffern made a statement on the case of former Armenian Foreign Minister Vartan Oskanian, in which he condemned the political persecution of Oskanian," Hayrapetyan said.

"Maybe there is some personal interest in Vartan Oskanian's case, taking into account Oskanian's close ties with the United States, the funds that were financed in some way, maybe some condemning statement has been spread, but I am hopeless in that issue. that the current political persecution or any international organization or ambassador will respond to obviously illegal, disgraceful events. "Perhaps it is not beneficial in some respects, because the so-called 'Velvet Revolution', which plagued Armenia in 2018, unfortunately, many countries, including the United States, use it as a model of democracy and will refrain from making statements due to certain political interests."

The first ombudsman of the Republic of Armenia Larisa Alaverdyan mentioned that political persecutions do not really bring efficiency to any country.

"The point is that this is not the first government in the world to carry out political persecution. No government, when it declares itself democratic, legal, social, and starts persecutions, has never succeeded in its authoritarianism, nor is it clear that the calls for false democracy, false rule of law have not been fulfilled, they have really remained as they are. There are falsifications, and as such they have not enjoyed the approval of the constructive forces. The fact that this government, surrendering to the enemy in the war, has been re-elected is the biggest question for everyone. (...) Such actions and such power do not last long. There is a problem here that will not really be solved on its own. It is the layer fighting for real values ​​in society. If the society does not find in itself those forces that will be cleansed from all these diseases and will be able to overcome this dark history, then the dangers will depend on the state. It is not that it will be good in any case. "

Referring again to the condemning statement of the US Ambassador to Armenia on Oskanian's case in 2012, Alaverdyan said.

"Unlike the years when unfounded actions were carried out in our state, which, yes, contained elements of political persecution, why was it said at that time that it was political persecution because at that time the vague goal that was written had not been achieved yet?" It was by the vaguest globalist centers, that is, the de facto renunciation of Artsakh and leaving Artsakh as an area, a territory separate from Armenia. Answering this painful question, I have quite negative feelings. Because I am grateful that the West really worked for the establishment of such values ​​like human rights, democracy, etc. in Armenia as well. It is, so to speak, a soft-Serbian scenario. At the same time, I am sure that this scenario was approved here, implementing such a scenario, Nikol Pashinyan received a carte blanche from everyone, he will do whatever he wants inside the country, and he will not be criticized."

According to Alaverdyan, Pashinyan can even be helped to come to power. "Because there are still goals that can be achieved only by the hands of the current government. This is a very sad thing because the progressive society in Armenia is in a very difficult situation ․ It must not only fight against its government, which violates all the rules and principles but also must be able to overcome the obstacles that are put forward and are simply created by that layer of the international community."