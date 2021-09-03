Storm Ida death toll in US northeast rises to 45

US President Joe Biden says "historic investment" is needed to deal with the climate crisis, as the northeast reels from flash flooding and tornadoes—due to Storm Ida—that have killed at least 45 people in the country, BBC reported.

The US is facing climate-related destruction across the country and tackling it is "a matter of life and death," the president said.

New York City and New Jersey saw unprecedented levels of rainfall.

Some residents became trapped in flooded basements and cars.

Six states suffered loss of life.

President Biden has declared an emergency in both New Jersey and New York, enabling both states to receive federal funding to support local disaster relief efforts.