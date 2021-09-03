News
Newspaper: Armenia NSS, Prosecutor's Office make internal deal in arms supplier’s criminal case
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd newspaper of Armenia writes: It seems that the NSS [(National Security Service)] and the Prosecutor's Office have made an internal deal in the criminal case of Davit Galstyan—well known to everyone as Patron Davo—, to freeze the case, as they have an instruction from the political authorities.

According to the information received by Zhoghovurd daily, the NSS does not take any action in the case, as, in addition to the [arms] supplier—in the person of Davit Galstyan—, MOD officials—starting with the chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Artak Davtyan, and ending with former defense Minister Davit Tonoyan—are also involved in the criminal case.

There are talks in the law enforcement system that the NSS has been investigating a criminal case on Davit Galstyan for 3 years, and, in fact, no investigative action is being carried out, which speaks of a political instruction.

Let us remind: Davit Galstyan was detained on February 1, and on February 2, he was arrested. Davit Galstyan, in his turn, had issued a statement noting that, in fact, arms corresponding to the type and dates envisaged by the contract were supplied to the MOD, the evidence of which he promised to present in the future. After his release, however, he forgot about the promised evidence, and it seems he has disappeared.
