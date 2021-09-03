Music for Future Foundation scholarship recipients to participate in Middle East Classical Music

At the initiative of the Music for Future Foundation, the Foundation's scholarship recipients will take part in master classes organized by the Middle East Classical Music Academy to be held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, from September 4 to 23, as well as perform. The Middle East Classical Music Academy is held within the framework of the InClassica International Music Festival (from August 28 to September 26) organized on the initiative of Konstantin Ishkhanov, President of the European Foundation for Support of Culture (EUFSC), and SAMIT Event Group.
The ten scholarship recipients of the foundation—Davit Boyajyan (violin)
, Asya Anisimova (violin)
, Mari Hakobyan (cello), Hayk Hekekyan (oboe), Tigran Gasparyan (oboe), Davit Tonoyan (bassoon), Satenik Galstyan (French horn), Mihran Arakelyan (trumpet)
, Samvel Davtyan (trombone), and Gur Sargsyan (piano)—will perform Edvard Mirzoyan's "Waltz" and Aram Khachaturian's "Ayshe’s Dance" from "Gayane" Ballet on September 5.
On September 4 and 5, the foundation's scholarship recipients Mari Hakobyan, Asya Anisimova, Gur Sargsyan, Hayk Hekekyan, and Davit Boyajyan will perform with the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra. Adhering to its programs which were postponed due to the pandemic, the Music for Future Foundation has also organized the participation of six pianists—Ariana Karapetyan, Astghik Ghukasyan, Margarita Mikaelyan, Garnik Msryan, Valeri Poloyan, and Mari Poshotyan—in the courses of the Middle East Classical Music Academy. The pianists selected by the jury were supposed to take part in the master classes of the Malta Classical Music Academy in 2020, but their participation was postponed due to the pandemic.
It should be noted that pianist Astghik Ghukasyan will perform one performance with the Kaliningrad Symphony Orchestra. Within the framework of the Middle East Classical Music Academy, world-renowned and leading performers and lecturers—violinists Pavel Vernikov (Israel/Switzerland), Boris Kuschnir (Austria), Daniel Hope (United Kingdom), Sergei Dogadin (Russia) , Hayk Ghazazyan (Armenia/Russia), Sergey Khachatryan (Armenia), Graf Mourja (Hungary/Russia), Stella Chen (USA), Svetlana Markova (Russia/Switzerland), Igor Petrushevski (United Kingdom), pianists Pavel Gililov (Germany/Austria), Giuliano Mazzoccante (Italy), Hye Young Kim (South Korea), Stepan Simonian (Germany), Dmitri Alexeev (United Kingdom), Rudolf Buchbinder (Austria), cellist Alexander Ramm (Russia), bassoonists Richard Paley (Israel), Andrei Shamidanov (Russia), trombone players Natal Bikov (Israel), Vasily Kozlov (Russia), trumpeter Vladislav Lavrik (Russia), oboe players Lior Michel (USA), Pavel Orlov (Russia), French horn players Hagai Shalom (Israel), Vadim Shvedchikov (Russia), Sergei Yeletsky (Russia), and flutist Maxim Rubtsov (Russia)—will give a series of open lectures and master classes.
Let us add that the scholarship recipients and pianists of the foundation will have the opportunity to listen to all the concerts of the InClassica International Festival. Thirty-seven world-famous performers, eight leading orchestras, and twelve conductors will take part in this biggest musical event during the festival. The festival will be held on the most important platforms of the United Arab Emirates: the Dubai Opera, and the Coca-Cola Arena. Participants of the InClassica International Festival include Grammy Award and Avery Fisher Prize-winning violinist Gil Shaham; People's Artist of Russia, laureate of the Russian State Prize, renowned pianist Denis Matsuev; Emmy and ECHO Klassik Awards’ winner, opera singer Danielle de Niese; Grammy Award winner, two-time Gramophone Classical Music Award winner, five-time Edison Classical Music Award winner, violinist Maxim Vengerov; and other well-known artists. The festival will be attended by the Russian National Orchestra, the Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra, the German State Philharmonic of Rhineland-Palatinate, the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra, and other famous orchestras which will present a variety of concert programs. The visitors of the festival will also be able to listen to many premieres.
The 2021/22 scholarship recipients of the Music for Future Foundation will be announced at the end of this month. The foundation is preparing other very important education programs about which Sergey Smbatyan, head of the foundation's board of trustees and artistic director of education programs, will announce at the end of September.