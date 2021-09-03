Pentagon says US military mission in Afghanistan completed

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said that the US military mission in Afghanistan is over.
According to Kirby, the United States, after leaving Afghanistan after 20 years of the military campaign, reserved the right to launch over-the-horizon counter-terrorism strikes when necessary to respond to threats to our interests and territory.
Earlier, media reported that the militants of the radical Taliban are planning to inflict a final blow on the resistance forces in the Afghan province of Panjshir.
For this, the Taliban will use their best forces and a large number of weapons, according to sources. Earlier, resistance forces in the Afghan province of Panjshir announced that fighters of the terrorist organization Al-Qaeda had joined the Taliban militants who were attacking them.
On August 31, the United States announced the completion of the withdrawal of its troops from Afghanistan. US President Joe Biden decided not to extend the evacuation operation based on the recommendations of the US military.