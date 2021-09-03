Armenia Defense minister receives Russia MOD delegation

YEREVAN. – Minister of Defense Arshak Karapetyan on Thursday received a delegation of military specialists from the Russian Ministry of Defense (MOD)—and which has arrived in Armenia to participate in the regular talks and discussions within the framework of Armenian-Russian military cooperation.
The head of this Russian defense ministry delegation, Major General Valery Zhilan, informed the Armenian defense minister about the directions and amount of the forthcoming work, as well as outlined the matters that are subject to bilateral cooperation and discussion, the MOD of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
During the meeting, the Minister of Defense of Armenia, Arshak Karapetyan, noted the range of matters that are of key importance for the Armenian side.