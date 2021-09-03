Afghanistan's new government to be headed by Taliban co-founder Mullah Baradar

The leader of the political wing of the radical Taliban movement, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, will head the new government of Afghanistan, Reuters reported, citing sources in the organization.
According to them, the new administration will also include Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob, the son of late Taliban co-founder Mullah Omar, and Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai, in senior positions in the government.
The Taliban are expected to announce the composition of their government on September 3.
The Taliban have launched a large-scale operation to establish control over Afghanistan after the US announced in the spring of this year that it intends to withdraw its troops from there. On August 15, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani resigned and left the country, and the Taliban entered Kabul without a fight. US troops left Afghanistan completely on Tuesday night, ending their 20-year presence in that country.