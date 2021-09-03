News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
September 03
USD
493.65
EUR
586.06
RUB
6.78
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
September 03
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
493.65
EUR
586.06
RUB
6.78
Show news feed
Armenian side denies firing on a position in Azerbaijan-occupied Shushi of Karabakh
Armenian side denies firing on a position in Azerbaijan-occupied Shushi of Karabakh
Region:Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – The statement issued by the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Azerbaijan that, allegedly, between 1am and 2:15am on Friday, the Armenian side fired on one of the positions located in Shushi city and retreated—suffering losses—after retaliation, is another disinformation by the opposing party. Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned about this from the press service of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Defense Army.

The Artsakh Defense Ministry states that the Defense Army units strictly adhere to the ceasefire, and they retaliate only to prevent provocations by the adversary.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos