Armenian side denies firing on a position in Azerbaijan-occupied Shushi of Karabakh

STEPANAKERT. – The statement issued by the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Azerbaijan that, allegedly, between 1am and 2:15am on Friday, the Armenian side fired on one of the positions located in Shushi city and retreated—suffering losses—after retaliation, is another disinformation by the opposing party. Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned about this from the press service of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Defense Army.
The Artsakh Defense Ministry states that the Defense Army units strictly adhere to the ceasefire, and they retaliate only to prevent provocations by the adversary.