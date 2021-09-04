City to be built in US desert for millions of people

BIG architecture studio founder and architect Bjarke Ingels will build a city for millions of people in the US desert, Dezeen reported.
The city will be called Telosa.
The idea of building this city in an area of 150 thousand acres belongs to entrepreneur Marc Lore.
It is estimated that 50,000 people will live in Telosa by 2030, but in 40 years its population will increase to several million.
The buildings there will be built of ecological materials, there will be vegetated areas, and autonomous vehicles will travel on the roads of this city.
A large viewing tower dubbed Equitism would be built at the centre, which would be surrounded by a series of blocky high-rises.
A park called Equitism will be built in the center of Telosa, and it will become a "beacon" for the city.