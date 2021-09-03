Iranologist: Armenia-Iran-Russia format can be created on Goris-Kapan road issue

It is possible to create an Armenia-Iran-Russia format on the issue of the Goris-Kapan road of Armenia; Russia, which in fact controls that road, is interested in this issue. Iranian studies specialist Vardan Voskanyan told this to Armenian News-NEWS.am.
He noted that the EU, which wants the project connecting the Black Sea with the Persian Gulf to be formed, is also interested in this issue, and it is no coincidence that the money—i.e., €2.6 billion—provided earlier was allocated for the construction of the North-South road of Armenia.
"Undoubtedly, Iran is concerned about the situation on that road; however, the Iranians show a logical approach: If Armenia is not concerned, then why should Iran be concerned? (…). However, when Yerevan is silent at the defense level, it is clear that our allies and friendly countries will not accept and will not understand that approach.
If we look at the issue globally, that road is important for Iranians. It connects not only Yerevan and Tehran, but also the territory of Iran with the EEU territory, and in that sense, the issue goes beyond the Armenian-Iranian agenda and passes to the Iran-EEU level. Therefore, it is a somewhat trilateral issue.
(…). When it is asked why the Goris-Kapan road does not operate, populist arguments are brought: there is a dirt, but an alternative road. And if we imagine the worst case scenario: complete closure of that road. That is, we will have an alternative dirt road which will connect Syunik [Province] with the rest of Armenia, and Armenia—with Iran. That road has a tough landscape. All this must be taken into account, and Armenia's interests must be promoted," Vardan Voskanyan added.