Goris mayor's lawyers file motion with Armenia court to release him on bail

The consideration of the matter of commuting the pretrial measure of arrest that has been imposed against mayor Arush Arushanyan of Goris, Armenia—, and along the lines of a criminal case under investigation—will take place in the Goris court on September 10. Arushanyan's lawyer Erik Aleksanyan wrote about this on Facebook.
"We would like to inform you that the defense has submitted a motion with the court to commute the arrest with bail, as at the current stage of the trial there are all preconditions for Arush Arushanyan to be released on bail," Aleksanyan added.