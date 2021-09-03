Armenia serviceman posthumously awarded Combat Service Medal

President Armen Sarkissian of Armenia has signed a decree on posthumously awarding Junior Sergeant Gegham Sahakyan, a military unit detachment commander and contract soldier, the Combat Service Medal—and in recognition of his courage and dedication in defending the borders of the Homeland.
As reported earlier, at around 11:10am on Wednesday, the Azerbaijani armed forces once again resorted to provocation, opening fire on the Armenian positions in Ararat Province, particularly at the Yeraskh village section of the Armenia-Azerbaijan (Nakhchivan) border, as a result of which Junior Sergeant Gegham Sahakyan (born in 1982) had sustained a fatal gunshot wound.