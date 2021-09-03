Security Council chief: Armenia ready for border delimitation, demarcation

Armenia is ready for [border] delimitation and demarcation; we have already stated in this regard. Secretary of the Security Council, Armen Grigoryan, told this to reporters Friday.
"No work is underway at the moment, we are waiting for Azerbaijan's response, we hope that Azerbaijan will also respond positively and will create an opportunity to start the delimitation and demarcation work as soon as possible, so that we can resolve the crisis on the border as soon as possible, too," Grigoryan added.