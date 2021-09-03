News
Dollar gains value in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 493.65/$1 in Armenia on Friday; this is down by 0.11 from Thursday in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 586.06 (up by AMD 1.17), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 683.06 (up by AMD 2.32), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 6.78 (unchanged) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 383.53, AMD 28,767.37 and AMD 15,871.21, respectively.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
