News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
September 04
USD
493.65
EUR
586.06
RUB
6.78
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
September 04
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
493.65
EUR
586.06
RUB
6.78
Show news feed
Denmark to build giant 'energy island' at sea
Denmark to build giant 'energy island' at sea
Region:World News
Theme: Economics, Society

Denmark’s political parties formed a plan for the ownership of its $34 billion man-made energy island in the North Sea that’s needed to fulfill its ambitious carbon reduction target, Bloomberg reported

The island will support infrastructure for Denmark’s offshore wind parks which will supply electricity to millions of homes. The nation, which already gets almost half of its power from wind, has pledged to cut its emissions by 70% compared with 1990 levels by 2030 and to be carbon neutral by 2050. 

The government is looking for partners for a 49.9% stake in the island that will be built 80 kilometers off the nation’s west coast. It is planning one public tender for both partnership agreements and the construction, the climate, energy and utilities ministry said in a statement on Thursday.  

Interested parties will be able to set up a consortium between investors, contractors and developers and make a joint bid, the ministry said. Plans were first announced in February and the island will help supply 3 gigawatts of electricity on completion in 2033.

Energy Minister Dan Jorgensen called the deal made between most of the parties in parliament “an important step,” which will enable private market actors to offer their skills and innovation to “the biggest green project of our time.”

Denmark and the private partners will own shares in the project and will share the revenue accordingly. Strategic partnerships have already been agreed with other countries, including Germany, Belgium and Luxembourg, which does not have a coastal line.

Denmark expects to have a public tender draft, including the size of the island, ready by the winter of 2022, the ministry said. 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Oil is getting cheaper
The price of October futures for Brent crude oil fell by 0.01% to $ 72.4 per barrel...
 Karabakh President: We have decided to build a new, large hydro power plant in Getavan village of Martakert region
In this situation, the economic recovery...
 Oil prices are going down
The price of October futures for Brent crude oil fell by 0.05% to $ 72.85 per barrel...
 Oil rises in price
The price of October futures for Brent crude oil grew by 0.31%…
 US and Germany announce Nord Stream 2 agreement
Under the terms of the deal, the United States and Germany pledged to oppose any attempts by Russia…
 World oil prices dropping
According to the trading data…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos