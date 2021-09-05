Alexey Shor: The Armenian State Symphony Orchestra led by Sergey Smbatyan has become a world-class orchestra

At the 10th InClassica International Music Festival, world-famous musicians also perform works by Composer-in-residence Alexey Shor at the Dubai Opera.
The well-known composer started writing music as an adult and is a mathematician by profession. Now his works are heard on the global big stages.
"I started writing music too late. I was a mathematician, which helped me a lot during my studies because mathematics develops intelligence, the ability to understand a concept and generalize it. It helped me a lot," he told NEWS.am in Dubai.
He also collaborates with the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra. Many of his works are premiered by Armenian musicians.
"Sergey Smbatyan is one of the most talented, hard-working, pleasant people I know. I accept him as a close friend. The orchestra under his leadership has become a world-class orchestra. We have had wonderful cooperation, which I hope will continue," he said.
The 10th InClassica International Classical Music Festival, organized by the the European Foundation for Support of Culture (EUFSC) in cooperation with SAMIT Event Group, kicked off in Dubai on August 28.
Until September 26, 30 concerts will take place in Dubai within the festival, during which 37 leading musicians, 7 famous orchestras, and 12 famous conductors will perform. The concerts will be held at the Dubai Opera and the Coca-Cola Arena, the largest multifunctional complex in the Middle East.
Participants of the InClassica International Festival include Grammy Award and Avery Fisher Prize-winning violinist Gil Shaham; People's Artist of Russia, laureate of the Russian State Prize, renowned pianist Denis Matsuev; Emmy and ECHO Klassik Awards’ winner, opera singer Danielle de Niese; Grammy Award winner, two-time Gramophone Classical Music Award winner, five-time Edison Classical Music Award winner, violinist Maxim Vengerov; and other well-known artists.
The festival will be attended by the Russian National Orchestra, the Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra, the German State Philharmonic of Rhineland-Palatinate, the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra, and other famous orchestras which will present a variety of concert programs. The visitors of the festival will also be able to listen to many premieres.