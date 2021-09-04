News
7 injured in New Zealand supermarket knife attack
7 injured in New Zealand supermarket knife attack
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern has vowed to toughen anti-terror laws following Friday's knife attack in Auckland by a man who was under police surveillance, BBC News reported.

The man, a Sri Lankan national, stabbed seven people in a supermarket. Three of them are in a critical condition.

The attacker, a known supporter of Islamic State, was shot dead by police.

PM Ardern, who described the stabbings as a "terrorist attack", said she expected that changes to the country's counter-terrorism legislation would be backed by parliament by the end of September.

The attacker had been arrested a number of times before Friday's incident. But Ardern said that every legal avenue to keep him out of the community had been exhausted.

 

 
