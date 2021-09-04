News
Saturday
September 04
4 new cases of coronavirus reported in Karabakh
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

STEPANAKERT. – A total of 52 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Friday in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), and from which four new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Artsakh Ministry of Health. 

At present, 25 people are receiving inpatient treatment in Artsakh for COVID-19, and doctors say two patients are in severe condition

A total of 11,747 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Artsakh so far this year, and the results of 1,070 of them have come back positive.
This text available in   Русский
