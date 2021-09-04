EU assists Armenia enterprises engaged in dried-fruit production, export (PHOTOS)

The "Eastern Partnership: Ready to Trade,” an EU4Business initiative which is implemented with the support of the European Union (EU), invites media representatives for a tour of the "Lukashin" dried-fruit production cooperative in Armavir Province of Armenia.
In Armenia, the aforesaid initiative mainly assists the agro-processing sector—the small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) engaged in the production of dried fruits and vegetables, herbs and teas, as well as canned food.
Also, this initiative assists the exporting and export-ready SMEs throughout production, helping them create value-added products in line with international and EU market requirements, and establish contacts with EU markets.