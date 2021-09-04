News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
September 04
USD
493.65
EUR
586.06
RUB
6.78
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
September 04
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
493.65
EUR
586.06
RUB
6.78
Show news feed
EU assists Armenia enterprises engaged in dried-fruit production, export (PHOTOS)
EU assists Armenia enterprises engaged in dried-fruit production, export (PHOTOS)
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics

The "Eastern Partnership: Ready to Trade,” an EU4Business initiative which is implemented with the support of the European Union (EU), invites media representatives for a tour of the "Lukashin" dried-fruit production cooperative in Armavir Province of Armenia.

In Armenia, the aforesaid initiative mainly assists the agro-processing sector—the small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) engaged in the production of dried fruits and vegetables, herbs and teas, as well as canned food.

Also, this initiative assists the exporting and export-ready SMEs throughout production, helping them create value-added products in line with international and EU market requirements, and establish contacts with EU markets.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
EU to increase humanitarian aid to Afghanistan to € 200 million
On Saturday, von der Leyen said that the EU will significantly expand the amount of humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan…
 EU says it won't recognize Taliban
Ursula von der Leyen said she...
 EU says Turkey will "play a very important role" in dealing with wave of Afghans fleeing country
Ever since the United States announced its...
 European Parliament President: EU must receive Afghan refugees
Yesterday the Taliban declared that...
 EU says will work with Taliban only if human rights are respected
Borrell called on all actors to...
 European Commission head: There is not enough data for Sputnik V approval in EU
The Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine is undergoing registration with the EMA from March 4...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos