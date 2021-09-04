Deputy chief of North Macedonia mission to OSCE detained at Armenia's request

Following the announcement of an international arrest warrant by the Armenian authorities, Serbian law enforcement agencies have detained the deputy chief of North Macedonia’s mission to the OSCE, Mile Milenkovski, TASS reported.
According to the Armenian law enforcement agencies, in 2018, three diplomats from North Macedonia—and led by Milenkovski—had evacuated from Armenia a former Armenian government representative who is accused of embezzling large sums of money.
Mile Milenkovski was detained back on August 27 for entering the territory of North Macedonia while crossing the Presevo border. This was confirmed by the Serbian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, too.