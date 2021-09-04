News
Saturday
September 04
News
17 people killed after indiscriminate shots fired in Kabul
17 people killed after indiscriminate shots fired in Kabul
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

Seventeen people were killed and 41 others were injured after indiscriminate shots were fired last night in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, TOLOnews reported.

Earlier, the Taliban opened fire indiscriminately, signaling the complete capture of the resisting Panjshir province.

Representatives of the national resistance of this province, in their turn, have denied the reports.

For his part, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid went on Twitter and called for stopping the shooting, as it could harm locals.
