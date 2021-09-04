Taliban say they have taken control of 4 districts in Afghanistan’s Panjshir province

The Taliban have stated that they have already established control over four districts in the Panjshir province of Afghanistan, TASS reported.
"Panjshir’s most strategically important district, Hinj, has been captured. In addition, Annaba District was captured. Shotol and Paryan Districts are also under our control. Thus, important Abshar District remains. Our militants are moving forward," said Bilal Karimi, a Taliban spokesman.
According to a TASS source, however, the Afghan national resistance forces deny the reports that the Taliban have managed to capture the Panjshir province.