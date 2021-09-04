Over 70 people killed or wounded in Afghanistan aerial gunshots

The Taliban fighters on Friday night opened gunshots in the air across Afghanistan—and which inflicted casualties to over 70 people around the country—, but the number seems to be higher due to the absence of reports from provinces, The Khaama Press reported.
Emergency hospital based in the capital Kabul confirmed 17 dead bodies, and 40 wounded people have been rushed to the hospital on Friday night.
The gunshots were conducted across the country which has probably inflicted causalities, but there are yet to be given reports from the provinces.