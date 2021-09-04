Grape growers reopen road in Armenia’s Ararat

The residents of several villages in Ararat Province of Armenia have reopened the Pokr Vedi village section of the Yerevan-Yeraskh motorway—and which they had blocked earlier in the day.
They had closed off this road section in protest in connection with grape procurement, and demanded to meet with the representatives of the government and the Ararat provincial hall.
Pokr Vedi village mayor Norik Martirosyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am, that the reason for blocking this road was the procurement price of grapes, which is currently 110 drams, but the grape growers are afraid that this price will go down even more.
"110 drams is the cost price of grapes. Should they [i.e., these grape growers] not procure [for at least] 150-140? (…). They demand that the procurement price of at least 150 drams be kept. Otherwise, they will have no profit. Otherwise, they will destroy the vineyards,” the head of Pokr Vedi added, in particular.
As reported earlier, the residents of several villages of Ararat Province on Saturday closed off the Pokr Vedi village section of the Yerevan-Yeraskh motorway.