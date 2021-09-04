News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
September 04
USD
493.65
EUR
586.06
RUB
6.78
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
September 04
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
493.65
EUR
586.06
RUB
6.78
Show news feed
More than 5,000 people evacuated in China after damage to dam
More than 5,000 people evacuated in China after damage to dam
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

More than 5,400 people have been evacuated in China's central province of Hubei due to damage to a dam, the state-run CCTV broadcaster reported on Saturday, Sputnik News reported.

Downpours have resulted in a partial collapse of the Eping hydroelectric power plant dam in the Zhuxi county, the state media said, adding that specialists are currently working to restore the facility.

The authorities have not declared an emergency over the incident.

There have been no reports yet about possible victims.

 

 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos