Le Drian: France will continue assisting Armenia in overcoming consequences of Karabakh conflict

French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian issued a congratulatory message to Ararat Mirzoyan on the occasion of his assuming the post of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia.
"Your country has faced a number of security, economic, and health challenges in recent months. I want to reaffirm France's full support to the Armenian people who are going through this difficult phase.
There are privileged relations (…) between France and Armenia. The quality of the Armenian-French political dialogue obligates us to further deepen our economic cooperation for—in particular—unblocking and diversifying Armenia's economy.
France will continue to assist Armenia in overcoming the consequences of the Nagorno-Karabakh [(Artsakh)] conflict, which has resulted in numerous human casualties, and, as a co-chairing country of the [OSCE] Minsk Group, will remain consistent in the search for avenues for a lasting solution to the conflict.
If the incidents of recent months emphasize the need to work towards the demarcation and delimitation of your country's borders, we want the positive dynamics of the recent exchanges of prisoners of war and minefield maps to contribute to restoring trust between the parties.
France acts as a player of peace in the South Caucasus region, and stands with Armenia to achieve the much-needed and -awaited peace," reads, in particular, the congratulatory message by the French FM.