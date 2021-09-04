Another fallen Armenian soldier’s remains found during Artsakh search operations

As a result of search operations carried out in Artsakh’s (Nagorno-Karabakh) southern wing currently occupied by Azerbaijan, the remains of another fallen Armenian soldier was found Saturday in the Jrakan (Jabrayil) region and was transported to capital Stepanakert.
His identity will be determined by a forensic medical examination in Armenia.
As a result of search operation in the now-occupied territories of Artsakh, rescuers have found and retrieved 1,656 dead bodies—including of civilians—in the 10 months since the ceasefire.