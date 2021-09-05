Ombudsman: Azerbaijanis burned section of road from Norabak village to Azat

Azerbaijani soldiers reportedly set fires again on September 4 on the road from Norabak to Azat in Armenia's Gegharkunik province (adjacent to the Azerbaijani side), the Ombudsman of Armenia Arman Tatoyan reported on Facebook.
“According to the data so far, about 40 hectares of pastures have been burned down, the grass from which the villagers used as animal feed.
There are no new sources of ignition in the village of Kut: the smoke is directed towards the Azerbaijani positions.
A new fire center also emerged near the village of Sotk.
As a result of the actions of the Azerbaijani military personnel, starting from August 29, pastures and hayfields belonging to civilians have been destroyed for several days, people are deprived of a source of life, which in turn will contribute to an increase in social problems.
Fires pose a real threat to the lives of civilians, all their property, and weather conditions further contribute to the spread.
This information was checked by the Armenian human rights defender in the Gegharkunik regional division, and evidence was presented.
All materials will be summarized and analyzed, and in the prescribed manner sent to international organizations, relevant bodies of Armenia and public organizations.